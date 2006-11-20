Strong Ph IIb data for Dynavax' Tolamba

The USA's Dynavax Technologies reported strong data from a Phase IIb study showing that Tolamba, its novel ragweed investigational therapy, benefited patients regardless of the severity of their disease.
According to the Berkeley, California-headquartered firm, the data, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held in Philadelphia, extend its understanding of the clinical benefit of the drug candidate, as well its mechanism of action. In the study, Tolamba induced a two-to-three fold increase in IgG anti-Amb a 1- (Th1-induced antibodies) without increasing IgE anti-Amb a 1 (Th2-induced antibodies).
