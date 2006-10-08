Strong Ph III data for Nitec's Lodotra

Basel, Switzerland-based chronic inflammatory diseases specialist Nitec Pharma AG has reported positive Phase III clinical trial results with Lodotra, its modified-release tablet developed to optimize the efficacy of orally-administered low-dose prednisone in rheumatoid arthritis.
The randomized, 288-patient, double-blind, active-controlled, parallel-group Phase III trial found that the duration of morning stiffness was significantly reduced in the Lodotra group while, under standard IR prednisone, no change in morning stiffness was observed. In half the patients, a reduction of more than one hour or one third was observed and also showed a reduction in pain of one third. The firm noted that levels of interleukin-6, a key biological marker of the inflammatory process in RA, fell in the Lodotra group but remained constant in the standard prednisone arm indicating that this reformulation was exerting a specific inhibitory action.
