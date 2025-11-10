Strong Pharma Growth Offsets Currency At Roche

Roche of Switzerland achieved strong growth in sales in the nine months to September 1995, which managed to offset the impact of the strength of the Swiss franc. Consolidated group sales for the nine-month period were just over 11 billion Swiss francs ($9.6 billion), rising 14% in local currency terms, and 2% when expressed in Swiss francs. Excluding sales by Roche Biomedical Laboratories, group turnover rose 7% in Swiss franc terms and 19% when expressed in local currencies.

Pharmaceutical sales were particularly strong, rising 29% in local currency terms and 16% in Swiss franc terms to 6.8 billion francs. The vitamins and fine chemicals division achieved sales of 2.3 billion francs, up 4% in local currencies but down 6% in Swiss francs. Sales of fragrances and flavors rose 5% in local currency terms and declined 5% in Swiss franc terms to 1.1 billion francs, and other sales amounted to 37 million francs.

The firm said that there were healthy sales gains for pharmaceuticals in the major European markets and in North and Latin America. Cellcept (mycophenolate mofetil), an immunosuppressant used in transplant medicine, was launched in the USA in June and was said to have been very well received. The product had the shortest US approval time for a new molecular entity (Marketletter September 11). Applications for registration of Invirase (saquinavir; Marketletters passim), a treatment for AIDS, were filed in September in the USA and Europe. Integration of Roche's US acquisition, Syntex, is almost complete, with the consolidation of production activities proceeding according to plan, commented Roche.