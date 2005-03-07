Strong results for APP's Abraxane

US drugs firm American Pharmaceutical Partners has posted strong results from a Phase III clinical study of Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension) in patients with metastatic breast cancer.
The trial included patients who were previously untreated and those who had been treated (second-line therapy) for metastatic breast cancer. and demonstrated a statistically-significant improvement in survival in second-line patients.
Abraxane was launched on February 7 after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in January. The drug is indicated for the treatment of breast cancer after failure of combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy.
