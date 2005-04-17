Strong results for Pfizer's novel extended-release azithromycin

Pfizer's experimental single-dose extended-release azithromycin microspheres have demonstrated equal efficacy to a seven-day course of levofloxacin in adults with mild-to-moderate pneumonia, in a Phase III comparative study.

Results from the multicenter, multinational, randomized, double-dummy, double-blind trial indicate clinical cure in 89.7% of the azithromycin patients and 93.7% of the levofloxacin population.