Strong Sales And Profits Growth At Astra

A 25% surge in pretax profits and strong sales for the first nine months of 1994 have been announced by Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra. Pretax profits were 7.2 billion Swedish kroner ($988.3 million) and sales were slightly over 20 billion kroner ($2.74 billion), up 25%. Operating earnings were ahead 40% to 6.9 billion kroner. Earnings per share amounted to 8.38 kroner, ahead 23% on the like, year- earlier period.

Sales of Astra's products advanced at a faster rate than the total market, and are expected to continue to grow at a similar rate for the rest of the year. Astra's sales of its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) were 6.9 billion kroner, ahead 36% in the first nine months. Combined sales of the product, including through licensees, amounted to 12.9 billion kroner. Turnover of the antiasthmatic agent Pulmicort (budesonide) was 2.7 billion kroner, ahead 29%.

In Astra's key markets, sales growth developed well. In Germany, Astra's biggest market, sales increased 22%, in the UK, which is now the biggest market for the company's top three products, sales grew 38%, in Italy they were ahead 51%, in Sweden they were 17% higher, there was a 4% increase in sales in France, ahead of market growth of 3%, and in Japan sales were down 1%, but this was said to be in line with expectations. In the USA, Astra Inc's turnover grew 13%. US market growth was 6%.