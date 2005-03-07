Strong technology and sound strategy cement MorphoSys' future success

Kicking off MophoSys' annual conference in Frankfurt, Germany, chief executive Simon Moroney claimed that "2004 was an outstanding year, with faster-than-expected profitability and a substantially-strengthened product line." Indeed, the group's performance to date, coupled with its long-term outlook, certainly seems to indicate that the business has the potential for enviable growth into one of the industry's leaders.
MorphoSys is focused on the production of fully-human antibodies for application in research, diagnostics and therapeutics via its proprietary technologies such as HuCAL (Human Combinatorial Antibody Library), which enables optimization of fully-human antibodies to pre-defined specifications.
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