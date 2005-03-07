Strong trial results for two Millennium Pharma anticancer candidates

USA-based Millennium Pharmaceuticals has reported encouraging results from two clinical trials of Velcade (bortezomib) in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the data were derived from an ongoing Phase II National Cancer Institute-sponsored study and final results from a Phase II investigator-initiated trial examining the potential role of Velcade in patients with various forms of NHL.
"We are very encouraged by the potential Velcade demonstrated in these patients with aggressive and indolent lymphoma," said David Schenkein, vice president of Millennium's clinical oncology development. "These results support our goal of broadly exploring the use of Velcade in a number of hematological cancers, and we look forward to presenting additional lymphoma data during the first half of this year," he added.
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