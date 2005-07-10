Structural GenomiX and CFF in $15M alliance

US firm Structural GenomiX and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, the drug discovery and development arm of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, have announced the initiation of a $15.0 million three-year agreement for the discovery of novel therapies to treat the cause of cystic fibrosis.

SGX will apply its FAST Lead Generation Technology with the objective of generating novel lead compounds that function as "correctors" of the delta F508 form of the CF transmembrane regulator protein. The delta F508 mutation is the most commonly-observed genetic mutation in people with CF.