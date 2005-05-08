Study assesses major factors in publication selection for clin trials

Peer review, rank of publication, impact factor and circulation data are the top criteria considered by medical publications executives and pharmaceutical brand managers when selecting scientific journals and other media for publishing clinical trial results, according to a new report from pharmaceutical business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information.

Medical communications executives ranked peer review as the most important factor, assigning it an average 8.1 out of 10 on a scale of importance. Their other assessments were: rank of publication (7.5), impact factor (7.3), circulation data (6.0), rank in journal citation report (4.5), past publication usage (4.3), immediacy factor (3.7), size of publication (3.5), cited half-life (3.1) and cost (2.5).

"Interestingly, surveyed medical publications executives from the pharmaceutical and biotech industries ranked cost the lowest of 10 factors that impact journal selection," said Jon Hess, a senior analyst at Cutting Edge. "These data are very revealing. Clearly, the ability to reach targeted segments of the medical community with an effective message far outweighs the cost of publishing clinical trial results," he added.