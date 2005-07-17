Study finds Botox potential for urinary incontinence

Results published in the Journal of Urology (July1 issue) from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating Botox (botulinum toxin type A) as a treatment for urinary incontinence in patients with the neurogenic form of overactive bladder show that the agent induces a rapid and sustained cut in the number of daily incontinence episodes.
The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, 59-patient study, conducted over a 26-week period at eight treatment centers in Belgium, France and Switzerland, also found: dramatic improvements in key urodynamic parameters (ie, bladder functioning), including significant increases (p<0.05) in mean maximum cystometric capacity values and decreases (p<0.05) in maximum detrusor pressure during bladder contraction values; and a marked improvement in quality of life scores compared to placebo (p<0.002).
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