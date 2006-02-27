Study finds Taxus stent cost-effective

An article published in the February edition of the Scandinavian Cardiovascular Journal says that US firm Boston Scientific's Taxus drug eluting stent is cost-effective compared with bare metal stents in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease. The research, which is obtained from a Swedish study, suggests that a significant cost saving can be made after 24 months of Taxus use, despite the products higher initial cost.
