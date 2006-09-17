Study of ADHD drugs highlights functional differences

Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System in the USA, say that teenagers with attentiondeficit hyperactivity disorder were better at performing driving simulator-based assessments after being treated with OROS methylphenidate, a controlled-release stimulant, as opposed to extended-release amphetamine salts, provided in the form of UK drugmaker Shire Pharmaceutical's Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts).

In the trial, participants took their medication, either Johnson & Johnson's Concerta (methylphenidate), Adderall XR or placebo, at 8 am before completing a predefined 15-minute driving exercise at 5pm, 8pm and 11pm. The research team found that Concerta led to fewer inattentive driving errors and less hyperactive or impulsive driving mistakes, compared with Adderall XR and placebo.

The group also said that its findings reinforce the use of OROS MPH-based products, which is advocated in an article in the September issue of the journal Pediatrics.