Study recommends new regimen for J&J's Procrit

A new study published in the August issue of Clinical Nephrology suggests that less frequent dosing with US health care giant Johnson & Johnson's anemia drug Procrit/Eprex (epoetin alfa) may result in a similar response to that of weekly dosing for maintaining levels of hemoglobin or red blood cells in patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease who are not on dialysis.

519 patients with instances of the blood disorder related to chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis were enrolled in the open-label, multicenter study, which is called PROMPT. It found that about 90% of patients administered with the drug once every two weeks and more than 75% of those dosed once every three or four weeks maintained hemoglobin levels greater than or equal to 11g per deciliter of blood.

The labeling for the product recommends a target hemoglobin range of 10g-12g per deciliter and maintenance of hemoglobin at these levels is consistent with the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative guidelines, published in 2001 by the US National Kidney Foundation.