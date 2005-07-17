Study reveals 47% of patients feel that bipolar disorder affects QoL

The World Federation for Mental Health has reported data from a global bipolar disorder consumer survey, Thinking Ahead, which was carried out in seven countries (Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, the UK and the USA) in conjunction with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca.

The data revealed that 47% of bipolar disorder patients feel that their disease has had a highly negative impact on their quality of life, and 35% of respondents stated that they had been discriminated against as a result of their condition.

Furthermore, the results show that: 26% do not disclose their condition to others; 79% say that successful therapy would result in significant quality of life changes in terms of increased functionality and lifestyle; and 71% believe their condition is not understood by the public.