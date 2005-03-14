Study shows AstraZeneca's Seroquel is effective for agitation in AD patients

Results from a recent study, presented at the American Association of Geriatric Psychiatry in San Diego, USA, have shown that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's antipsychotic Seroquel (quetiapine) is effective and well-tolerated in elderly patients with Alzheimer's disease.

It was found that administration of the drug in a 200mg/day dosing regimen significantly reduced agitation in elderly patients with AD without leading to a decline in cognitive function.