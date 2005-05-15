Sucanon shipments leave for Wal-Mart, Mexico

Canada-headquartered Biotech Holdings says that orders for Sucanon, its insulin sensitizer for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, placed by two divisions of Wal-Mart in Mexico are being shipped this week.
Company president Robert Rieveley, said that "Sucanon shipped to Wal-Mart is packaged in a distinctive clam-shell package incorporating a loss-prevention sensor and includes a full-color insert approved by the Mexican national regulator, the Board of Health. This Sucanon shipment will be distributed to 137 Wal-Mart Superama and Supercenter stores in all parts of Mexico, in preparation for the start of Sucanon infomercial and radio advertising."
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