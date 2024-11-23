Successful Placing For Xenova In London

Xenova of the UK has raised L22.6 million ($37.2 million) of new funds for the company before expenses, the firm has announced.

The amount is below the L25 million hoped for, but Louis Nisbet, chief executive of Xenova, commented: "we are delighted with the success of the placing. We welcome both our corporate investor, Zeneca, and our new institutional investors to the company."

The funds will help the firm develop its portfolio of drug candidates in preclinical and clinical trials.