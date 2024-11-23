Sugen's TK Angiogenesis Inhibitors

- Sugen's FLK-1 tyrosine kinase receptor blockers can inhibit angiogenesis and solid tumor growth, according to a new study published in Cancer Research (August 1). The small-molecule blockers inhibited the formation of blood vessels in response to stimulation with vascular endothelial growth factor. This is an important development for Sugen, providing further evidence of the validity of its TK inhibitor approach, as it continues its preclinical program to define suitable lead candidates for clinical testing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze