Sugen Signs $70 Million Deal With Taiho

Sugen of the USA has entered into a collaborative agreement with Taihoof Japan for the development and marketing of Sugen's angiogenesis inhibitors for the prevention and treatment of cancer. The value of the deal could exceed $70 million, according to Sugen.
Under the terms of the agreement, Taiho will participate in funding the preclinical and clinical development of the compounds, including Sugen's lead candidate, SU5416, which is in Phase I and Phase I/II trials in the USA and Europe. In return, Taiho gets marketing rights in Japan, while Sugen retains rights elsewhere.
In an update on its Phase I trial of SU5416 in the USA, Sugen said that 40 patients have been enrolled and the dose-escalation has reached 20 times the starting level with few toxicities observed. Additional Phase I and Phase I/II trials have now been started to assess clinical markers and alternative dosage regimens in solid tumors, as well as safety in highly-vascularized tumors such as Kaposi's sarcoma. Phase II trials should start by the end of the year.
