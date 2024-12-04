Wednesday 4 December 2024

Sugen To Expand SU101 Trials

15 October 1997

- Sugen is to expand clinical trials of SU101 in the treatment ofprostate, ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer based on encouraging clinical data from Phase I/II trials. In addition, the company says that it will now file for approval of SU101 as a therapy for refractory malignant glioma. In a Phase II trial, 43% of patients exhibited a partial response (tumor shrinkage of more than 50% or stable disease).

