SUICIDE LINKED TO INTERFERONS

The Ministry of Health and Welfare in Japan has issued a warning to manufacturers of alpha interferon products that use of the drugs has been linked to severe depression leading to 32 cases of suicide or attempted suicide between July 1987 and December 1993.

Japanese interferon manufacturers, including Takeda, Sumitomo, Fujisawa and Yamanouchi, saw their stock prices fall sharply as a result of the announcement.

A link between interferon alpha and depression has been suspected for some time, and the new data has prompted the MHW to instruct the pharmaceutical companies to include a warning on the product labeling. Nevertheless, the rate seems to be low, as between 80,000 and 100,000 Japanese patients are treated with these drugs each year. Ministry officials said that of the 32 attempted suicides, 12 had been successful. Seven of the patients had been treated for mental illness in the past.