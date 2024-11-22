Suit Filed Against Wyeth-Ayerst

- Five women have filed suit against Wyeth-Ayerst in the US District Court of Seattle, claiming they suffer a variety of medical problems caused by the company's implantable contraceptive, Norplant. Complaints range from dizziness and depression to miscarriage after the device was removed. About 49 other federal lawsuits, including 36 class action suits, have been filed in 20 states against the company. All are being transferred to a Texas federal court where some of the first cases were filed.