Sumitomo/Merck & Co sign development deal

Osaka, Japan-based Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals says it has signed a deal with US drug major Merck & Co for collaboration on the development of SM-13496, an atypical antipsychotic discovered by Sumitomo and currently in Phase II evaluation for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Under the terms of the accord, the Japanese firm has granted Merck an exclusive license for development and marketing of SM-13496 worldwide excluding Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan in return for an initial fee, milestone payments and sales-based royalties. In addition, Sumitomo retains the option to co-promote SM-13496, expected to be effective in ameliorating both positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia with fewer extra pyramidal effects than conventional therapeutic agents, in the USA.