Research news last week included US biotech releasing early data for its FT819 in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which sent the firm’s shares leaping as much as 70%. Also, Netherlands-based NewAmsterdam Pharma announced positive data on its obicetrapib and ezetimibe combination in cardiovascular disease. On the regulatory front, Dutch firm argenX and China’s Zai Lab gained approval for the Chinese medicines regulator for their Vyvgart Hytrulo in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) care. Meantime, USA-based Kura Oncology signed a collaboration with Japan’s Kyowa Kirin on the development of ziftomenib for myeloid leukemia (ALS).