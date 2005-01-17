Sunesis extends collaboration with J&J

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has extended its research collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development (J&JPRD) through the end of 2005. Initiated in May 2002, the accord is focused on the discovery of small-molecule enzyme inhibitors targeting Cathepsin S, an enzyme involved in the activation of T-cells. Inhibiting inappropriate activation of T-cells may lead to novel treatments of certain inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, the company notes.

Under the terms of the deal, Sunesis receives research funding and the potential for additional R&D milestone payments, as well as royalties on the advancement and commercialization of small-molecule Cathepsin S inhibitors. J&JPRD has an exclusive, worldwide license to products resulting from the collaboration. Specific terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.