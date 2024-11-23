SunPharm Cancer Drug

- SunPharm has determined the maximum tolerated dose in its Phase I trial of diethylnorspermine, a synthetic polyamine analog in development for cancer. Naturally-occurring polyamines are necessary for cell proliferation. This puts the firm on track to complete its Phase I program by second-quarter 1996, whereupon partner Warner-Lambert will assume responsibility for further development of the drug.
