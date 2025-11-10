SunPharm Pursues Dementia Drugs

SunPharm has signed a deal with the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry in Toronto, Canada, covering the study of SunPharm's polyamine analog drugs, including diethylnorspermine, in patients with Alzheimer's disease. This will be the first time drugs of this type will be tested for their effects on cognition in dementia, according to the firm. The collaboration follows the publication of an article in Neuroscience Letters, which found that polyamines can be elevated in AD sufferers.