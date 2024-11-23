Suntory, Yamanouchi's Fropenem Na

- Suntory has licensed a new oral penem antibiotic which it developed in collaboration with Yamanouchi, fropenem sodium (SY5555, YM044) to Roussel Uclaf. The deal gives the French company exclusive rights to market the drug in all markets except Japan, the Far East and North and South America. Suntory licensed North American rights to fropenem to Wyeth-Ayerst in May 1992. An application for marketing approval has been filed in Japan by Yamanouchi.
