SuperGen initiates Ph II Orathecin and gemcitabine trial

US firm SuperGen says that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase II clinical trial studying Orathecin (rubitecan) capsules and gemcitabine as a first-line combination therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer people who have not undergone chemotherapy. Orathecin is an orally-active camptothecin that is being developed for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
The study will enroll 30 chemotherapy-naive patients at up to 15 centers in the USA. Patients will receive combination therapy of gemcitabine and Orathecin, in a dosing regimen of 1,000mg/m2 gemcitabine weekly for three weeks plus 1mg/m2 Orathecin taken once daily for five days, with two days off during gemcitabine treatment. The primary efficacy endpoint is overall survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze