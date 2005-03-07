SuperGen initiates Ph II Orathecin and gemcitabine trial

US firm SuperGen says that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase II clinical trial studying Orathecin (rubitecan) capsules and gemcitabine as a first-line combination therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer people who have not undergone chemotherapy. Orathecin is an orally-active camptothecin that is being developed for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The study will enroll 30 chemotherapy-naive patients at up to 15 centers in the USA. Patients will receive combination therapy of gemcitabine and Orathecin, in a dosing regimen of 1,000mg/m2 gemcitabine weekly for three weeks plus 1mg/m2 Orathecin taken once daily for five days, with two days off during gemcitabine treatment. The primary efficacy endpoint is overall survival.