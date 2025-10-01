SuperGen Obesity Drug Cleared For Phase II

- SuperGen's Investigational New Drug Application for a new Phase II human clinical study of its antiobesity drug RF 1051 has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Phase I/II trials under a separate IND are ongoing. The product is an orally-administered form of a human steroidal hormone which also has been successfully tested in the ob/ob (obese) mouse (see also page 20) and the db/db (diabetic) mouse models. The company feels RF 1051 plays a role in the intake and output of energy, rather than relying on appetite suppression or the stimulation of increased metabolic activity.