SuperGen's Mitomycin C

- SuperGen has filed an application with the US Food and Drug Administration to begin safety and bioequivalence trials of MitoExtra, a generic version of the anticancer drug mitomycin C, which is generally used to treat gastric and pancreatic cancers. The company notes that its formulation improves the drug's stability in solution and reduces local toxicity at the injection site. The firm previously filed an application to market generic mitomycin C in a different finished form.
