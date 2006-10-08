Superior adherence with BI's Avonex

US drugmaker Biogen Idec welcomed findings from the Global Adherence Project presented at the 22nd Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, held in Madrid, Spain, demonstrating that patients on Avonex (interferon beta-1a), the most prescribed multiple sclerosis treatment worldwide, adhered to therapy more than those taking certain other approved disease-modifying therapies.
The GAP study found that 85% of patients on Avonex were adherent to therapy, compared to those who were non-adherent on Rebif (interferon beta-1a) 22mcg (22%, p=0.006), Rebif 44mcg (27%), Betaferon/Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) (30%) and Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) (34%; p<0.0001 for all cohorts).
Biogen noted that, in addition to the high adherence rate seen in the GAP study, Avonex is the only available once-weekly MS treatment that has been proven to delay the risk of developing clinically-definite MS for up to five years in patients who begin treatment immediately after their initial MS attack.
