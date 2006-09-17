Surge in Spanish pharma spending

Spanish pharmaceutical spending - covering both out-patient and hospital sectors - rose 7% over the two months of May and June this year, while the number of prescriptions issued in first half 2006 rose to 401 million.

Isabel Vallejo, president of the drug companies' federation, the FEFE, said the figures underlined an upward trend in the period to the end of this year both in terms of the number of prescriptions and the average cost per prescription.

The Ministry of Health, in contrast, contends that the underlying trend is towards moderation helped by the price reductions imposed on certain drugs and the development of the generics segment of the market. The figures indicate that, in first half 2006, prescriptions issued rose 3.4%, or 13 million, over the same period of 2005 but this growth was related to the rise in the population and increased pressure on doctors by medical representatives. The average cost per prescription of 13.58 euros ($17.47) is the highest for some two years.