Surge in Spanish pharma spending

Spanish pharmaceutical spending - covering both out-patient and hospital sectors - rose 7% over the two months of May and June this year, while the number of prescriptions issued in first half 2006 rose to 401 million.
Isabel Vallejo, president of the drug companies' federation, the FEFE, said the figures underlined an upward trend in the period to the end of this year both in terms of the number of prescriptions and the average cost per prescription.
The Ministry of Health, in contrast, contends that the underlying trend is towards moderation helped by the price reductions imposed on certain drugs and the development of the generics segment of the market. The figures indicate that, in first half 2006, prescriptions issued rose 3.4%, or 13 million, over the same period of 2005 but this growth was related to the rise in the population and increased pressure on doctors by medical representatives. The average cost per prescription of 13.58 euros ($17.47) is the highest for some two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze