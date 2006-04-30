Survey finds dissatisfaction with chronic sinus therapies

Accentia Biopharmaceuticals has completed the first national survey of US-based ear, nose and throat surgeons that assesses the prevalence and severity of chronic sinusitis (CS), including the level of dissatisfaction of these physicians with current treatments for the disease. Accentia will present the results of the survey, entitled Burden of Chronic Sinusitis: Survey of U.S. Otolaryngologists, at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS).

"This survey highlights the large unmet need for effective treatments in chronic sinusitis," said Daniel Hamilos, staff physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, USA. "In my experience, 40% of the patients I see have had previous surgery. This study suggests a substantial number of these patients are surgery-refractory and still not well controlled. Surgery alone is not the solution to this problem," he added.

"Ongoing research is essential for us to understand the debilitating effects of CS, as well as the role of treatments in clinical practice. These research endeavors have solidified our understanding of chronic sinusitis as a debilitating condition with significant negative impact on patient quality of life," said Angelos Stergiou, Accentia's medical director, who noted the seriousness of the disease, and the potential of the company's SinuNase (amphotericin B suspension) to become the first approved treatment for chronic sinusitis. It is under fast-track review with the Food and Drug Administration.