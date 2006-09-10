Survey questions statin use in some patients

The results of a survey of European primary and secondary care physicians showed that 72% felt that hypercholesterolemia patients with major risk factors may be insufficiently treated by statin-based monotherapy. The findings, which were announced at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, also revealed that 48% of those surveyed were aware that doubling the dose of any statin brought about a 6% increase in the low-density lipoprotein-lowering effect of treatment.
Additionally, the study showed that around 64% of physicians surveyed strongly-agreed that they are reluctant to prescribe high-dose statins to hypercholesterolemia patients with high risk factors, including diabetes and coronary heart disease, due to concerns about potential side effects. Commenting on the results, Jose Luis Zamorano, director of the Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Imaging Laboratory at the Hospital Clinico in Spain, said it is crucial that patients achieved LDL-C goals, adding that physicians needed to consider newer treatment approaches.
