Survival benefit for bone metastases with Novartis' Zometa

Swiss drug major Novartis says that data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrate that its bisphosphonate Zometa (zoledronic acid) may provide a potential survival benefit over placebo in lung cancer patients with high levels of bone metabolism.
Zometa is the only bisphosphonate licensed for the treatment of bone complications associated with a broad range of cancers, including of the lungs, and this is the first time that data have also suggested improved patient survival, Novartis noted.
The retrospective analysis of patients from a large, randomized, controlled clinical trial found a 35% reduction in the relative risk of death in lung cancer patients with high levels of N-telopeptide (a marker of bone metabolism) who received Zometa compared with placebo (p=0.0244), with a 46% reduction in the relative risk of death in lung cancer patients with high levels of bone alkaline phosphatase, a similar marker, on Zometa versus placebo (p=0.0059). Commenting on the data, Rob Coleman, from the Cancer Research Centre in Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, UK, said: "an increase in survival, as suggested by these new data, is an exciting prospect."
