Friday 22 November 2024

Survival benefit for bone metastases with Novartis' Zometa

18 June 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis says that data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrate that its bisphosphonate Zometa (zoledronic acid) may provide a potential survival benefit over placebo in lung cancer patients with high levels of bone metabolism.

Zometa is the only bisphosphonate licensed for the treatment of bone complications associated with a broad range of cancers, including of the lungs, and this is the first time that data have also suggested improved patient survival, Novartis noted.

The retrospective analysis of patients from a large, randomized, controlled clinical trial found a 35% reduction in the relative risk of death in lung cancer patients with high levels of N-telopeptide (a marker of bone metabolism) who received Zometa compared with placebo (p=0.0244), with a 46% reduction in the relative risk of death in lung cancer patients with high levels of bone alkaline phosphatase, a similar marker, on Zometa versus placebo (p=0.0059). Commenting on the data, Rob Coleman, from the Cancer Research Centre in Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield, UK, said: "an increase in survival, as suggested by these new data, is an exciting prospect."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze