Sweden Approves NAV's Pertussis Vaccine

- The Medical Products Agency of Sweden has approved North AmericanVaccine's monovalent acellular pertussis vaccine. The approval extends the indication in Sweden to include those who have previously been vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus, but who are still at risk from acellular pertussis. The vaccination series comprises three doses every two to six months. Meantime, a Phase II trial has been completed in the USA, with a Phase III trial planned.