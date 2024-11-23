Sweden Approves Zeneca's Zomig

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has received approval from Sweden's MedicalProducts Agency to market Zomig (zolmitriptan) for the oral treatment of acute migraine.
This is the company's second approval for the product. The first was in the UK earlier this month (Marketletter March 17), where it is due to be launched in the near future.
Zomig is a 5HT1B/1D receptor agonist, and has demonstrated peripheral and central activity in the brain in preclinical studies, says the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze