Sweden Approves Zeneca's Zomig

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has received approval from Sweden's MedicalProducts Agency to market Zomig (zolmitriptan) for the oral treatment of acute migraine.

This is the company's second approval for the product. The first was in the UK earlier this month (Marketletter March 17), where it is due to be launched in the near future.

Zomig is a 5HT1B/1D receptor agonist, and has demonstrated peripheral and central activity in the brain in preclinical studies, says the company.