Sweden's new rules on pharma industry dealing with health care sector

Of all the countries in Europe in which authorities have stepped up their enforcement activities concerning pharmaceutical marketing practices and other relationships with health care professionals, Sweden offers an example of particularly stringent rules, according to international law firm Hogan & Hartson.

Enforcement in the pharmaceutical industry is on the rise in Sweden. A chief prosecutor responsible for fraud cases has recently been investigating alleged corruption in the industry, notes H&H. The investigation has resulted in at least two cases being pursued. The tougher approach from the regulatory side follows new agreements that have been reached, between the pharmaceutical industry and the organizations representing local governments, doctors and the national drug purchasing authority, on the various forms of cooperation between pharmaceutical companies and public-sector medical professionals.