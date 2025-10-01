Swedish Budget Hits Health Care

Sweden's new Finance Minister, Erik Asbrink, chipped away at the welfare state in a spring budget last week, in which he trimmed state spending and raised taxes, reports Reuters.

He said Sweden will slash state spending by more than 22 billion kroner ($3.25 billion) over the next three years to harness its runaway debt, which is forecast to reach 1.4 trillion kroner ($207 billion) this year. State subsidies for health care costs and unemployment compensation will be streamlined, with cuts aimed at bringing the state budget into balance by 1998.

From 1997, employers will be responsible for costs incurred from sick employees for the first four weeks of illness, up from two weeks at present. Sick pay compensation rules, already tightened, will be made even stricter. Only groups especially in need of aid will receive state subsidies for dental care, and assistance for people with high medical costs will be trimmed.