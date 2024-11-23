Swedish/Danish Medicon Valley

Sweden and Denmark have set up the Medicon Valley Academy to promote theregion either side of the Oresund Sound which separates the two countries as a center of medical and biotechnical R&D and production.

The region, designated Medicon Valley, will receive initial funding of 20 million Danish kroner ($3 million) and will aim to attract international investment into the area, which is already home to many major companies in the sector, including Astra and Novo Nordisk.