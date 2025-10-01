Swedish Drug Financing Changes Approved

The Swedish parliament has approved the government's plans to change the system of drug financing, with the aim of stemming the rise in reimbursable drug costs without affecting the quality of public health.

The cost of drugs for outpatient use will become the responsibility of the county councils on January 1, 1998, costs of hemophilia treatments will be divided between the councils, and patient contributions to the cost of their drugs will change radically. The government believes, says the drug industry association RUFI, that localizing negotiations on which therapy a patient should receive will improve patient care and maintain better control over drug costs.

During 1997, when drug financing will remain state responsibility as the practicalities of the changeover are worked out, the national drugs budget will be 14.1 billion kroner ($2.05 billion). The councils will have a major incentive to save money on drugs; if they can reduce costs they will receive 40% of the reductions, while if the national budget is exceeded they will be required to pay 10% of the excess. On January 1, 1998, the councils will receive funding equal to their costs for 1997, plus compensation for inflation and changes to the drugs available. If they reduce drug costs during 1998, they will again keep 40% of the reduction, but if they overspend their budget they will have to pay 20% of the excess.