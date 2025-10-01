Swedish Drug Market In Early 1996

Pharmaceutical turnover in Sweden increased 121.8% at pharmacy purchase prices during January and February 1996, compared with the same period of 1995, to reach a total of 2.30 billion kroner ($345.2 million), according to the industry association, LIF.

The largest increase was reported during the two months for sales of cholesterol and triglyceride-lowering preparations, which rose 45.1% to account for a market share of 2.1%, followed by antidepressants, rising 44.2% to a 5.4% market share, then erythropoietin, advancing 28.4% to 1.3% of the total market, and acid pump inhibitors, rising 25.5% to account for 5.8%. Antiulcerants were up 21.2% to a market share of 7.6%.

The price index for pharmaceuticals increased 0.6% during January and February, with the same level of rise reported for pharmacy purchase prices and pharmacy retail prices, according to the association.