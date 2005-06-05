Swedish monopoly on retail drug sales contrary to EU law, says ECoJ

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the Swedish system of selecting medicines, operated by the state-controlled company Apoteket, is liable to place products from other European Union member states at a disadvantage in Sweden compared to domestic drugs.
The judgement concerned Case C-43/02, brought by Krister Hanner and the Swedish retailers' trade association, in which they argued that Apoteket's monopoly meant retailers were not allowed to carry non-prescription medicines which consumers want and need, and that the state operation's limited hours and locations were problematic for the public.
The Court noted that, since 1970, retail drug sales in Sweden have been under the control of Apoteket. In 2001, a company called Bringwell International started selling smoking-cessation patches in Stockholm, in breach of the rules governing this monopoly. The national authorities commenced criminal proceedings against Mr Hanner, who was at that time Bringwell's general manager.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze