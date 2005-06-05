Swedish monopoly on retail drug sales contrary to EU law, says ECoJ

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the Swedish system of selecting medicines, operated by the state-controlled company Apoteket, is liable to place products from other European Union member states at a disadvantage in Sweden compared to domestic drugs.

The judgement concerned Case C-43/02, brought by Krister Hanner and the Swedish retailers' trade association, in which they argued that Apoteket's monopoly meant retailers were not allowed to carry non-prescription medicines which consumers want and need, and that the state operation's limited hours and locations were problematic for the public.

The Court noted that, since 1970, retail drug sales in Sweden have been under the control of Apoteket. In 2001, a company called Bringwell International started selling smoking-cessation patches in Stockholm, in breach of the rules governing this monopoly. The national authorities commenced criminal proceedings against Mr Hanner, who was at that time Bringwell's general manager.