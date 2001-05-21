Monday 24 March 2025

Swedish pharma sales rose 9.8% in 2000

21 May 2001

Pharmaceutical sales in Sweden rose 9.8% in January-December 2000 to20.25 billion Swedish kroner ($1.98 billion) at pharmacy purchase prices, reports the LIF, the Swedish association of the pharmaceutical industry.

Parallel imports' share of sales continued to grow, to 1.74 billion kroner, or 8.6% of the market, but there was virtually no change in the pharmacy purchasing price index, while the pharmacy selling price index fell 1%.

