Swiss BB-Biotech Improves Slightly

Swiss biotechnology investment company BB Biotech has reported a slightly better performance than the CBOE-Biotech market index in the first four months of 1995. However, the unfavorable US dollar-Swiss franc relationship has converted this result into a slightly negative performance.
The company is managed by Bellvue Asset Management and deals in biotechnology stocks, almost exclusively in the USA at present.
Good One-Off Investment Opportunities Greater investment took place during the reporting period in smaller biotechnology companies. Such companies are seen as offering good, one-off investment opportunities, says BB-Biotech, citing Affymax as a good example. Positions in Amgen, Genentech, Genzyme and Vertex have also been expanded. New positions have been set up in Ariad and the Biotechnology Value Fund.
