Swiss could "export patients"

The Swiss Federal Ministry of the Interior has launched a public consultation into a package of health care reforms that could include sending patients abroad for treatment. Other measures being considered are changes to drug prescription reimbursement rules and lowering the reserve levels of health insurance funds, according to a consultation paper issued by the Ministry, inviting responses by March 16 this year. If adopted, these reforms would take effect on May 1.
The reform of drug prices follows earlier reforms, adopted in the fall of last year (Marketletter September 19, 2005) for a co-payment from patients of 10%-20% where a generic alternative exists. This time, the government wishes to introduce more transparency in the price-setting mechanism for drugs, and to bring in regulatory instruments to enable the enforcement of an agreement - signed in September 2005 - between the government and the pharmaceutical industry on drug prices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze