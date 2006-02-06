Swiss could "export patients"

The Swiss Federal Ministry of the Interior has launched a public consultation into a package of health care reforms that could include sending patients abroad for treatment. Other measures being considered are changes to drug prescription reimbursement rules and lowering the reserve levels of health insurance funds, according to a consultation paper issued by the Ministry, inviting responses by March 16 this year. If adopted, these reforms would take effect on May 1.

The reform of drug prices follows earlier reforms, adopted in the fall of last year (Marketletter September 19, 2005) for a co-payment from patients of 10%-20% where a generic alternative exists. This time, the government wishes to introduce more transparency in the price-setting mechanism for drugs, and to bring in regulatory instruments to enable the enforcement of an agreement - signed in September 2005 - between the government and the pharmaceutical industry on drug prices.