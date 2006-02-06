Swiss draft rules for complementary meds

The Swiss drugs and medicines regulator, Swissmedic, has outlined new regulations envisaged to bring a range of complementary drugs and medicines, including homeopathic drugs and traditional Chinese medicines, into line with the country's 2002 medicines law, the HMG.
Under the HMG, complementary medicines had to be registered but there are currently no products of this type in the system that conform to the regulatory requirements. Working groups were set up earlier to devise flexible rules which would be responsive to the distinct characteristics of this area of the medicines market.
Outlines of the new draft rules correspond to the existing draft for regulating plant-based drugs. Most complementary medicines would be approved at the lowest level of the current drug approval process. A list of substances has been drawn up containing 2,000 items and this will provide a basis for consultation with producer firms.
