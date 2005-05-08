Swiss Medica issues store count guidance for 024 Pain Neutralizer

Canadian firm Swiss Medica has announced its projection of the number of retail stores that will be stocking its O24 Pain Neutralizer product through the end of 2005. Retail distribution in the USAand Canada currently stands at more than 6,000 stores.

"We anticipate increasing US and Canadian retail distribution for our O24 Pain Neutralizer to more than 13,000 stores by the end of Q2, increasing to 19,000 stores by quarter three and 25,000 stores by the end of 2005," said Tom Quinn, Swiss Medica's executive vice president.