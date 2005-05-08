Swiss Medica issues store count guidance for 024 Pain Neutralizer

Canadian firm Swiss Medica has announced its projection of the number of retail stores that will be stocking its O24 Pain Neutralizer product through the end of 2005. Retail distribution in the USAand Canada currently stands at more than 6,000 stores.
"We anticipate increasing US and Canadian retail distribution for our O24 Pain Neutralizer to more than 13,000 stores by the end of Q2, increasing to 19,000 stores by quarter three and 25,000 stores by the end of 2005," said Tom Quinn, Swiss Medica's executive vice president.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze